CCTV images have been released by police following a shoplifting incident in Accrington.

Neighbourhood Police officers want to speak to the man in the picture, identified as Ryan Spencer, in relation to an incident at Time Clothing on Blackburn Road.

The theft happened at around 1.10pm on Friday, October 12.

A Hyndburn Police spokesperson said: “If anyone knows where we can find Ryan or if Ryan wants to hand himself in please can PC Graham Hartley be contacted on 01254 353103 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting crime number ED1824144.”