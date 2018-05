Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

CCTV images have been released by police following a theft from a Post Office.

Officers want to speak to a man after items were stolen from the Clayton-le-Moors branch on Pickup Street at around 4.25pm on Friday, April 27.

A Hyndburn Police spokesperson said: “If anyone recognises the male please can you contact PC Paul Pountain or PCSO Sam Stinchon on 01254 353103 quoting crime number ED1808622.”