Detectives investigating a sexual assault in Accrington have released CCTV images of a man they want to identify.

The incident happened at around 6pm on Saturday, August 25, as the woman was walking her dog along a footpath in a field close to the rear of Epping Avenue between Whinney Hill Road and East Crescent.

Officers said the victim walked past a man and later noticed the same man walking towards her.

He then grabbed her shoulder and then forced his hand between her legs.

The victim shouted at the offender pushed him off and managed to run away.

Police said the attacker then ran off in the opposite direction.

Detectives have now released CCTV of a man they want to identify in connection with the investigation.

Det Con Tony Roberts, of East CID, said: “We understand such incidents can cause alarm and concern in the community.

“We have conducted a number of enquiries and following a review of CCTV, have identified this man as a person of interest to our investigation.

“I would encourage anyone who recognises the man described to come forward immediately. Furthermore, I would ask if this is you, please come forward and identify yourself to police and assist with our enquiries.

“Any information provided will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

Anyone with information can call East CID on 01254 353863 or 101 quoting incident reference 1088 of August 25.