The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

CCTV has been released by police after a ‘drunk’ woman stole a takeaway driver’s car keys - just minutes after being offered free food.

Officers said the woman can be seen on the footage to swipe the car keys from the counter at Freddy’s Chicken on Blackburn Road in Accrington and ‘shuffle them into her pocket’.

The incident happened sometime between 1am and 2.30am on Tuesday, April 3.

PC Graham Hartley said: “He left the car keys for the takeaway vehicle on the counter and she has come in. She was all over the place drunk.

“They were closing up and she was after some free food. They have given her some and that’s what she is eating.

“She has seen the car keys and it shows on the footage her shuffling the keys into her pocket.

“She went outside and tried to get in the car but then locked the car and walked off with the keys.

“He lost business that night and then in the morning had to get it rebarreled.”

Anyone with information should call PC Hartley or PCSO James Southworth on 01254 353103, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting crime number ED1806531.