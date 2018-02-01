Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

CCTV has been released after a mobile phone was stolen from a supermarket in Accrington.

The incident happened at the Tesco Express store on Eagle Street at around 8pm on Tuesday, January 30.

Hyndburn Police said cutters were used to remove the electronic tag from a Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

Officers have released a picture of a man they want to speak to in relation to the theft.

A spokesperson said: “If anyone recognises the male please can you contact PC Graham Hartley or PCSO James Southworth on 01254 353135 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting crime number ED1802017.”