Police have released CCTV of a man they want to speak to following a theft outside Oswaldtwistle Mills.

A purple, black and dark blue bike belonging to a 69-year-old man was stolen at around 3.35pm on Sunday, March 18.

A Hyndburn Police spokesperson said: “We think the man in the CCTV may have information which can help our investigation so if you know him please email 2615@lancashire.pnn.police.uk and quote reference ED1805442.

“We’re determined to keep all crime in Hyndburn as low as we possibly can so please share and thanks for your help.”