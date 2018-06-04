The video will start in 8 Cancel

CCTV footage has been released of two men police want to speak to in connection with a fraud.

Hyndburn Police said the incident happened in a shop on March 2 this year.

A spokesperson said: “Officers would like the assistance of the public to help us identify the two males in the video who we would like to speak to in relation of a fraud incident that occurred on March 2.

“If anyone recognises the below males please can you contact PCSO James Southworth on 01254 353135 or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111 quoting crime number ED1809714.”