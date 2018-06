Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A CCTV appeal has been launched after a theft from a vehicle in Accrington.

The incident happened on Countess Street at around 4.30am on Monday, June 4.

Hyndburn Police have released pictures of two men they want to speak to in connection with the theft.

Anyone with information call PCSO 7193 Herterick on 01254 353103 or email 7193@lancahire.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference ED1812049.