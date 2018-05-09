Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have released CCTV images of people they would like to speak to regarding six separate theft incidents.

Officers in Hyndburn want to speak to a man following a shoplifting incident at the Church Hall Garage in Church at around 9pm on Friday, April 20.

They would also like to speak to another man after cash was stolen at the Asda store on Hyndburn Road in Accrington.

The incident happened at around 8.35pm on Tuesday, May 1.

CCTV has also been released after a separate shoplifting incident at the same store at 7.20pm on Thursday, May 3.

Hyndburn Police would like to speak to another man after a theft from a car in the Essex Street/Stanley Street area of Accrington at 11.20am on Friday, April 13.

Officers are also trying to identify two men after a shoplifting incident at the Spar on Burnley Road in Accrington shortly after 7am on Sunday, April 29.

The final CCTV appeal follows the theft of mobile phones from the O2 store on Broadway at 4.15pm on Thursday, April 26.

A police spokesperson said: “The Accrington Neighbourhood teams are looking to identify the people in the pictures.”

Anyone with information should call police on 01254 353103 quoting crime number ED1808024 for the Church Hall Garage incident, ED1809013 for the Asda cash theft, ED1809243 for the Asda shoplifting incident, ED1807318 for the theft from a vehicle, ED1808765 for the Spar incident and ED1808548 for the O2 shop theft.