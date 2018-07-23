Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Great Harwood man reported missing from home is believed to have travelled to London.

Leam Burfield, 27, is understood to have boarded a Virgin train to London Euston shortly after 2pm on Monday, July 16.

A CCTV image of him waiting at Preston railway Station has been released by police.

Hyndburn Police said he has also previously travelled to Scotland and Sheffield, where he has friends.

He disappeared from home on Sunday, July 15. and was last seen with a black rucksack containing clothing and a laptop.

Leam, who police said has a ‘high functioning’ form of Asperger’s, is described as white and 5ft 10in tall with short, dark brown hair.

Anyone with information can contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting incident log 0253 of July 18.