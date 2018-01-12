Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

CCTV pictures have been released of a supermarket theft in Accrington.

Police said they want to speak to the woman in the picture in relation to the theft of cash from a self-service checkout at Asda on Hyndburn Road.

A Hyndburn Police spokesperson said: “A customer obtained a quantity of cashback but failed to collect it from the tray.

“The money was then picked up by the next customer who used it to pay for their own shopping.

“If you know the woman in the CCTV you can email us at 3220@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or by calling us on 101 quoting log reference number LC-20180110-1011.”