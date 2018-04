Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

CCTV has been released by police after a man was believed to have been seen trying house door handles.

Hyndburn Police said the incidents happened on the Cranbourne Drive area of Altham West in the early hours of both Sunday, April 8, and Monday, April 9.

A Clayton-le-Moors and Altham police spokesperson said: “If anyone recognises the male please can you contact PC Paul Pountain or PCSO Samuel Stinchon on 01254 353103 or 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting crime number ED1807052.”