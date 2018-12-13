Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

This is the sickening moment a stolen car rammed a police officer to the ground and left him with serious injuries.

It happened as the officer approached the suspected stolen BMW 2 series car to speak to the driver as it stopped at some traffic lights on Eastgate in Accrington.

The car reversed, hitting a police car and the officer.

The officer suffered significant injuries to his leg and was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital to be treated.

He has since been discharged after undergoing surgery.

Now detectives have released CCTV of the incident, which happened just after 8.50pm on Thursday, November 29.

A man can be seen to run from the crashed stolen vehicle up Avenue Parade away from Eastgate. Police believe he headed on foot along the road away from Accrington town centre.

Lancashire Constabulary say they know the area was busy at the time and are re-appealing to those who witnessed the collision, or saw the car or the man leaving the scene, to get in touch.

Detective Sergeant Phil McGauley said: “This is being treated as a deliberate attack on a police officer trying to detain the driver of a stolen vehicle. The car was taken from a burglary at an address in Accrington in the early hours of the 29th.

“Our officers and staff routinely put themselves in harm’s way as they carry out their duties serving our communities and protecting the public. It should not be seen as simply part of the job.

“Our thoughts remain with our injured colleague and his family at this difficult time and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

Police believe the vehicle travelled along Bold Street, Washington Street and Park Street in the minutes leading up to the collision. anyone who saw the vehicle or has any relevant dash cam or CCTV footage between 8.45pm and 9.05pm on the 29 November is asked to contact police.

A 38-year-old man arrested a short time after the offence was released without charge.

A 24-year-old man from Accrington was arrested on suspicion of a burglary offence relating to the original theft of the car. Another 24-year-old man from Burnley was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods relating to the stolen vehicle.

A further arrest was made on November 30 when a 19-year-old from Burnley attended a police station. He was detained on suspicion of assault (GBH) and burglary.

All three have since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Contact 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.