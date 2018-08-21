Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mental health charity set up in memory of a teenager is appealing for donations of raffle prizes ahead of a fundraiser in her honour.

Lauren Johnson, 17, from Oswaldtwistle, plunged from the Accrington Arndale Shopping Centre in 2014. An inquest ruled she took her own life.

Following the tragedy her mum Dawn set up Lauren’s Place to help with adolescent mental health issues.

And it will hold the Sunflower Ball, at Blackburn Rovers’s Ewood Park ground, on September 12, with a red carpet reception, three-course dinner and live entertainment.

Ahead of the event organisers are looking for donations of prizes for the raffle and the silent auction from shops and businesses.

Christine Smithies, from Lauren’s Place, said: “We want to raise as much as we can to help support young people who, like Lauren, are struggling for any number of reasons.

“Reaching more young people through schools and colleges would be amazing and, with monies raised through the ball and donations from the public, we will be able to do this.”

Anyone who can help can email laurensplace15@gmail.com.