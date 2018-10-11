Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The brave parents of Charlie Proctor have said their sick son has just '336 hours' to live in a heartbreaking Facebook post.

The five-year-old, from Church, has been battling a rare form of cancer for more than two years after a tumour was found in his liver.

Now his devastated parents say the cancer is spreading faster than expected - in little Charlie's liver and lungs, the Mirror reports .

In a Facebook post they say that they were told last month that their son has "four to six weeks of life left".

"This was nearly four weeks ago," they say.

"Charlie has two weeks left to breathe, 14 days to see the world, 336 hours to spend with his little sister, his baby sister he won’t get to see grow."

Amber Schofeld and Ben Proctor had kept the devastating news about their son's condition to themselves as they went on a family holiday.

During a trip to Greece, they went on a speed boat trip with 'Captain Charlie' and watched him splash around in a swimming pool.

They made some amazing memories, but shortly before the holiday, their world had 'crumbled' during a conversation with Charlie's consultant.

The parents had already known this Christmas would likely be their boy's last, but, within minutes, everything they thought came crashing down.

"How can a parent, who’s already planning the last few months of their child’s life, feel any worse?" Amber and Ben say in the post.

"By hearing the words.. 'He has 4-6 weeks of life left'. That’s how."

But they go on to write that, despite the consultant's comments, a doctor on the other side of the world still has hope for Charlie.

They say the overseas doctor is "confused" why the little boy isn't already cancer-free and wants to treat him abroad next week.

However, the treatment will cost hundreds of thousands of pounds.

"We need your help!" the parents write in the post, which has been shared from the 'Charlie's Chapter' Facebook page more than 7,000 times.

"I’m begging more than ever to donate as much as you can!"

They add: "This is our last hope. We need to raise all funds THIS WEEK!"

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise £855,580 for the youngster's treatment, with more than £150,000 raised so far.

The parents' emotional post ends: "2 weeks. 14 days. 336 hours.

"I’m crying my eyes out right now, I’m a mess. I’ve to sit and watch my baby in pain, screaming 'when will it stop', 'oh no not again', 'help me mummy'.

"Yet I’m not aloud to touch him due to the pain it causes (sic)!

"I’ve to sit helplessly and watch him scream.

"I beg you with everything I have to donate if you can’t please share to not only your page but to every page you can!

"From a heartbroken mummy & daddy."

Charlie, from Accrington, Lancashire, was diagnosed with liver cancer at the start of 2016, after suffering a bug over Christmas.

On February 1 that year, his parents were told he had a tumour.

And gutwrenchingly, they later discovered his disease had taken over "all four sections of his liver", as well as spreading to both of his lungs.

The youngster was diagnosed with Hepatoblastoma stage IV - an extremely rare tumour that typically affects children aged three and under.

This summer, more tumours were found to have grown on his liver.

But despite his condition, the little boy still loves life.

In a recent Facebook post, Amber and Ben, who also have a toddler daughter, Jessica, said their son was "absolutely loving it" in Greece.

"His words were 'I want to live here forever'," they said.

"Being here honestly feels like we have no problems.

"I kept inside how I really felt about the holiday. I cried and worried it wouldn’t be enjoyable due to reason we was going.

"I thought I’d be constantly keeping track of 'his lasts' .. wondering is this his last swim, his last beach trip.

"But I can tell you all now we’ve not been this happy in a long time and if we are feeling like this then what much Charlie be feeling (sic)!

"I can see it in him, no worries, feeling 'normal'. Plus no nose tube!!! It's the best thing ever!!"

The parents' latest post was made after they returned home to the UK.

In it, they told their son's supporters: "If nothing is done, the next post will be that Charlie has taken his last breath."