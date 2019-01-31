Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This week our Time-Trip feature takes a look back at what was happening in and around Accrington in 2008.

Our first picture of the week is of the Church and Oswaldtwistle Rotary Charter dinner, with members dressed up to the nines.

Our next picture shows FightRite, Rishton, kick-boxing fighters Alan Smith, Ian Longson and Stefan Walmsley.

Next is of Marian Whitehead from the Mothers Union with some of the items she was given by locals on her travels through South Africa, pictured at the Old Vicarage, Rising Bridge.

Our final picture of the week is of chef Gareth Pierce and wife Tracey who won the Taste of Lancashire award for Auberge Restaurant, Rishton.

In our weekly Time-Trip feature we publish a set of pictures taken by our photographers which have appeared in the paper in years gone by.

If you have any pictures you would like us to feature here, send them to communities@menmedia.co.uk orsubmit them via our Facebook page.