A children’s behaviour expert has spoken of her shock and delight after being nominated for a prestigious education award.

Janette Wallis, from Baxenden, works with children, parents and staff at around 60 schools across Lancashire, including The Hollins, Peel Park, Baxenden St John’s and St John’s Stonefold.

The independent consultant provides early intervention support, support and tools to help students with social, emotional and behavioural difficulties.

Janette was nominated by a headteacher for the Community Champion Award at the annual Community Education Awards and came third out of more than 7,500 entrants.

The former officer in charge at the Accrington Junior Attendance Centre said she was ‘very honoured and overwhelmed’.

She said: “The first time I knew about it was when I was being presented with a certificate at an assembly.

“I was like ‘wow’. It was very surprising and I was very honoured and overwhelmed that someone had taken time out of their busy schedule to nominate me.

“The award recognises my contribution to strengthening resilience and improving the wellbeing of everyone in the school.

“It is hugely significant to me as it validates my belief that the whole education experience can be transformed for staff and pupils.

“By being open and approachable I am able to work with children to enable them to grow and develop and to reach their full potential.”

Janette, who was previously a teacher in Lancashire for 33 years, has worked as a behaviour consultant for six years and helps children with mental health needs, autism, trauma, dyspraxia and attachment difficulties.

She was nominated for the award by Julie Brown, headteacher at Longton Primary School in Preston.

Julie said: “She is a naturally warm, friendly and approachable person. She is like a magnet of goodness and people are drawn to her.

“She oozes that feel good factor. She has been key in ensuring children can feel good about themselves and therefore access the curriculum.

“She has enabled children to make sense of this complicated world and provide them with strategies to have inner peace.

“Every school needs a Janette.”