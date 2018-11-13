Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Children’s Christmas presents have been stolen during a house burglary in Accrington.

Police said the incident happened on Oswald Street between 3pm and 8.15pm on Monday, November 5.

A Hyndburn Police spokesperson said: “Children’s Christmas presents were taken during this burglary, which consisted of the Fortnite Game PC and monitor, Playstation VR Bundle and 40-inch flat screen television.

“It had taken the victim 12 months to save up for these gifts for her children.

“She doesn’t have the funds to replace them and is desperate for their safe return.”

If anyone has any information about this burglary or knowledge of the whereabouts of these gifts, please contact PC 2952 Johanna Maden at Accrington Police Station on 01254 353103 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting crime number ED1826313.