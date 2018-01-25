Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Team GB’s formal suit for the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games has been revealed by Altham clothing firm Simon Jersey.

The company, which has been Team GB’s official formalwear supplier since 2014, will kit out 200 athletes and officials in red, white and blue outfits for formal events including a reception in PyeongChang ahead of the games.

Snowboarder Katie Ormerod and Bobsleigh athletes Joel Fearon and Bruce Tasker took part in a photoshoot to launch the suiting and demonstrate its flexibility.

Male athletes will wear a modern, slim-fitting suit in blue, including waistcoat, with a white shirt and a red Team GB tie woven with the lion’s head and Olympic rings.

Female athletes will have a three-quarter wrap top, worn with blue slim leg trousers, a matching jacket and a red pashmina.

Bespoke details include gold buttons embossed with the lion’s head and embroidery of the Team GB PyeongChang 2018 logo on the jackets.

Kieron Traynor, Simon Jersey chief executive, said: “The way a team looks can have a powerful impact on how they perform.

"We believe the look we’ve created with our formalwear will help give the athletes a winning mindset in South Korea.

“Given our experience of working with them for the last Olympic Games in Rio we understand the challenges of dressing athletic body shapes.

“Our stylish suiting range has been designed to fit and flatter everyone, creating a strong image that further enhances Team GB’s winning reputation.”

The Winter Olympics will be held next month and athletes and officials will receive their suits at the end of January.

Bill Sweeney, CEO of the British Olympic Association, said: “After the great success of the formal wear at Rio 2016, we were very excited to see what Simon Jersey would create for PyeongChang 2018 and we are delighted with the results.

“The nature of the delegations that we send to Games is such that we have a wide range of sizes across the sports we represent and therefore we need a variety of needs met without forgoing on the high quality.

“We will wear the suits with great pride when we are hosted at the Greenpia Hotel, Yongpyong, by His Excellency Charles Hay, British Ambassador to South Korea, on February 8”.