Friends and political colleagues of Shahed Mahmood have vowed to continue his election campaign on his behalf as he recovers from a street attack.

Mr Mahmood, 49, who is president of the Hyndburn Chamber of Trade, was left critically ill after suffering head injuries in the attack on Tuesday, March 6.

There has been a wave of support for the takeaway owner in the wake of the incident on Blackburn Road, Accrington.

Mr Mahmood is not currently a councillor but had been selected to stand for Labour in the Immanuel ward in Oswaldtwistle in May’s Hyndburn council elections.

He had been out canvassing on the day of the attack and his colleagues have pledged to carry on his campaign.

Labour group leader Miles Parkinson said there was a mass canvass in Immanuel at the weekend where more than a dozen of his friends turned out to help.

He said: “It’s been decided if he can’t do his campaigning at present others will do it for him.

“His colleagues thought what better way to support him than to carry on the work that he was doing.

“Shahed is so well respected and liked by so many people in Accrington and Oswaldtwistle.

“We are all willing him a speedy recovery and everybody wants to see him back up and about as soon as possible.”

Hyndburn Labour Women’s Network posted several pictures on Facebook of the event, saying: “Out canvassing en mass in Immanuel ward, Oswaldtwistle for our good friend Shahed Mahmood, sending him get well soon wishes.”

It is understood that Mr Mahmood remains under the care of doctors at the Royal Preston Hospital.

His efforts to support and promote businesses and retailers through his position on the Chamber have been described as ‘tireless’.

Paul Brown, owner of Eafield and Maple estate agents, said: “He’s the nicest guy you’ll ever meet. Shahed is an absolute delight - having known him for a short period of time, he’s the nicest guy. It’s disgusting what’s happened.”

A 27-year-old man from Accrington arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault after the incident has been released on police bail until April 3.