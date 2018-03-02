Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Landmark town centre buildings will be lit up at night as part of the new £2 million public square scheme.

Colourful LED lights will be projected onto Accrington Town Hall and the Market Hall at night to improve the appearance and safety of the area.

Council bosses have also revealed that a specially commissioned film will be projected onto the Market Hall at the grand opening of the commemorative square in November.

Works have been taking place over the last few months to transform the area with new street furniture and sculptures soon to be installed commemorating the Accrington Pals and the borough’s history.

Council leader Miles Parkinson said they have taken inspiration from other major cities across the UK.

He said: “It’s all about the visual impact on our two grand buildings which are historic within the town centre.

“We’ve seen how light can improve The Ballroom with different LED colours and of course we look around other major cities and towns across the country and it’s very popular to light up public buildings.

“They enhance the environment and also make the area safer and show the buildings off in the night time for people to see. We want to make the public realm stand out more and make them want to use that space in the evening.

“It will add to the town hall being a venue for conferences, weddings, parties and events.”

The buildings will be lit up every day but only between ‘certain hours’ and will not be active for the whole night.

Coun Parkinson said: “It will probably be on a timer and be switched off from about midnight because most places are shut by that time and people aren’t around in great quantities.”

The council has also commissioned a special film for the grand opening of the public square which will be projected onto the Market Hall.

The event will take place on November 10 - the day before Armistice Day - and will coincide with a weekend of celebrations and festivities.

Coun Parkinson added: “It’s been specially commissioned and is an historic interpretation of the past of Accrington linking into the Accrington Pals.

“The film will blend with the building.

“It’s not like a normal film. It’s been specially designed to be projected onto the Market Hall.”

£100,000 being set aside to fund town square events

Organisations are being invited to bid for Accrington town square events funding.

Hyndburn council has set aside £100,000 for events on the new £2m public square outside the Town Hall and Market Hall.

A selection panel has been set up to consider funding bids - comprising the council’s new business and marketing co-ordinator Victoria Ingham, head of regeneration Mark Hoyle, town centre cabinet member Coun Clare Cleary and a ‘non-council’ representative from the town team.

An extra £46,000 has also been set aside from Heritage Lottery Funding for ‘three key events’ to mark the centenary of end of the First World War and the launch of the new town square.

Speaking at a recent council scrutiny meeting, Coun Gareth Molineux, cabinet member for resources, said: “Local organisations will be advised to bid before the end of March for a share of the council funding. There will be a clear audit trail which will be subject to the council’s internal audit procedures. However, some aspects may be subject to commercial sensitivity and these details will remain confidential.”

Draft criteria have been drawn up to assess funding applications. These are: Effect on visitor numbers to Accrington town centre, engagement with people who live in and around Hyndburn, creating events that appeal to all groups and abilities, value for money, and demonstrating compliance with the council’s events guidance including health and safety and food hygiene.

Last month more than 50 residents and business owners attended an open meeting to discuss ideas for future events.

Attendees broke into workshops before presenting their ideas and discussing their merits at the meeting, hosted by Victoria Ingham.