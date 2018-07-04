Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Hyndburn community is rallying to support food banks facing an ever increasing demand on their supplies.

Accrington Academy organised a collection in aid of the Hyndburn Helpers, which last month appealed for more food saying stocks are low.

The Raza Jamia Masjid Islamic Centre is also collecting for the charity.

It comes as ‘Our Food Bank’, which helps around 16 families in Great Harwood, Rishton, Clayton-le-Moors and Altham, also issued an urgent appeal for donations this week in the face of ‘unprecedented demand’.

St James Church in Accrington has been hosting the Hyndburn Helpers for the last three and a half years, and was left reeling after more than 1,000 tins of food were stolen during a break-in in January.

Accrington Academy pupils have now handed over donations to Lisa Enticott, whose husband Ian is vicar at St James.

Lisa Braysford, assistant principal, said: “As well as forming part of the school’s commitment to provide an education with character, it also demonstrates our ongoing support for the local community.”

Amjid Ali, a trustee of Accrington’s Raza Jamia Masjid, said they have had an ongoing partnership with Hyndburn Helpers.

He said: “We decided we would start a collection from the mosque. We do a lot for the charity and helping the local community is one of our aims.

“We are going to get quite a lot of food. They have already got an organisation in place so we decided we will work with them to distribute it.”

The Balti House in Rishton will be holding an awards celebration buffet in aid of the Hyndburn Helpers at 7pm on Tuesday, July 10. Tickets are £12 and the event will also support East Lancashire Hospice and Nightsafe.

Our Food Bank has appealed on Facebook for items including cereals, UHT milk, tinned fish, vegetables, potatoes and fruit, coffee, pasta, curry-type sauces suitable for rice, toilet rolls, washing up liquid, shampoo, size four and five nappies and nappy wipes.

There are collection points in Great Harwood at St Wulstan’s church and school, St Hubert’s church and school, St Bartholomew’s church, Christian Fellowship, and Tesco, in Rishton at St Charles church and school, Rishton Methodist church and school, and the Co-op, and in Clayton-le-Moors at St Mary’s church and school, All Saints Church and Clayton-le-Moors Baptist Church.