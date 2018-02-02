Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing girl from Accrington.

Eisha Mahmood, 16, was last seen in the early hours of Wednesday, January 31.

She is described by police as an Asian female, 5ft 7ins tall, medium build with shoulder length dark brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a traditional black Asian style dress with red detail, black leggings and black and silver Ugg boots.

Eisha also has a nose ring which she is believed to be wearing.

A Hyndburn Police spokesperson said: “Police are currently concerned for a 16-year-old missing person called Eisha Mahmood.

“Any information please contact Lancashire Police on 101 and quote log reference LC-20180131-0945.”