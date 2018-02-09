Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing boy from Clayton-le-Moors.

Josh Wilson, 15, from Clayton-le-Moors, was last seen at his home on Thursday, February 8, at around 4.30pm.

He’s described by police as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, medium build with short dark brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing jeans and dark trainers.

A Hyndburn Police spokesperson said: “We are concerned for Josh’s welfare and would appeal to anyone who has information or knows where he is to call us on 101 quoting log 1301 of February 8.

“We also believe someone local to Clayton-le-Moors may be giving him a place to stay.

“We’d remind you that anyone who does this for people who are missing and under 18 could be committing an offence so we’d urge anyone who has information to do the right thing and call us.”