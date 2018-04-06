Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters were called to tackle a kitchen fire after cooking oil was left on a hob in an empty house.

Crews from Great Harwood were called to Poplar Avenue at around 1.25pm on Thursday, April 5.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said a small amount of oil had been left on the hob before the occupier had left the property.

A spokesperson said: “The oil in the pan has ignited momentarily and created a large amount of smoke within the property and damage to the pan and hob.

“The property was still unoccupied upon the arrival of fire service personnel who quickly gained entry and removed the pan from the hob, with a ventilation unit used to remove smoke from the property.”