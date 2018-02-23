Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Radical housing plans have been unveiled for another 6,300 homes to be built across Hyndburn.

Council bosses said they may need to build up to 317 new homes EVERY YEAR by 2033 - the equivalent of 130 football pitches. Fears have been raised over how local infrastructure such as schools and roads will be able to cope.

Hyndburn council has launched a major review of its Local Plan, assessing how many new houses and employment sites it will need to provide in future.

Four housing growth options have been proposed - ranging from 1,200 and 6,340 new homes over a 20-year period backdated to 2013.

But Coun Malcolm Pritchard said the borough is already ‘overpopulated’ with houses and ‘can’t take any more’. He said: “Where is all the extra traffic going to go? Most of Hyndburn’s streets are too narrow to take the volume of traffic here already.

“We are overpopulated now with houses. Are we going to take more green spaces? Where are all our children going to go to? There just isn’t enough space.”

Another 30 football pitches worth of new employment land to accommodate thousands of new jobs may also have to be provided.

Ann McEvoy, a community campaigner from Baxenden, fears the targets could lead to ‘overbuilding’ in some areas. She said: “It’s an awful lot of houses to be built. I don’t think there’s a lot of land left in Baxenden unless they start building on playing fields. Let’s hope they choose the sites carefully.”

Patrick McGinley, who campaigned against a 217-home development in Great Harwood, said thousands of extra homes would have a big impact on current residents and local services.

He said: “It’s not in local council’s brief to take into account the need for doctors, dentists, school places and policing issues.

“In Great Harwood there are planning applications approved or in place for more than 300 new homes. That could mean up to 1,500 new inhabitants and the ensuing chaos which would result in a downward spiral for the residents already in place.”

Council leader Miles Parkinson said they need to find a ‘happy medium’ and ‘give aspiration to the residents of the borough who want a different assortment of housing’.

He said: “Of course residents’ major concerns are infrastructure, the highway network, schools, education and health. The major issue which is topical now is health because of what’s going on at Accrington Victoria.

“We have highlighted the Garden Village at Huncoat. That is the key site and by developing that site it puts less pressure on the green belt.”

Coun Parkinson said they will also be lobbying to extend the M65 and upgrade the M66 and local A roads to meet infrastructure demand.

Conservative group leader Coun Tony Dobson said councils around the country are concerned about house building. He added: “If you look at Ribble Valley a substantial amount of that has gone on green belt and in the countryside.

“I think we are in a different position because we have so many brownfield sites that would look amazing with a modern development on them. It would raise the aspiration of Hyndburn and bring more people who are maybe on higher wages.”

Accrington, Huncoat and Oswaldtwistle could bear the brunt of the new targets.

Council documents reveal that up to 1,902 new homes could be built in the Central area of Accrington with 2,092 more in Huncoat and 1,585 in Oswaldtwistle depending on which growth option strategy is adopted.. Baxenden and Clayton-le-Moors could potentially face the least amount of extra housing with less than 1,000 new properties.

Council bosses say they are hoping to take advantage of the government’s recent decision to designate the former Huncoat power station site as a ‘Garden Village’ with up to 2,000 new homes being built over the next decade.

If the maximum number of 6,340 homes were to be created then it would increase the borough’s population by 9,000 by 2033.

There are currently 36,000 homes across Hyndburn and a population of 80,700.

Three other housing growth options have also been put forward including 1,200 (60 per year) 3,500 (175 per year) and 4,920 (246 per year).

Huncoat and Whitebirk have also been identified as the main areas for employment growth with up to 3,800 new jobs needed to meet demand.

A public consultation is being carried out on the core strategy between February 28 and April 11 with residents being invited to attend a series of drop-in events.

Speaking at a recent council cabinet meeting, council leader Miles Parkinson said: “The council is putting forward a number of different options for housing growth, the number of dwellings per annum, employment growth and distribution of growth around the borough.

"At this stage no decisions have been made or have been taken so its important that as many people get involved as possible.”

What do you think of the proposals? Email our letters page at accringtonobserver@menmedia.co.uk.

The core strategy consultation events will be held at:

* Huncoat primary school on Monday, March 5, from 4pm to 7pm.

* Arthur Wilson Centre in Clayton-le-Moors on Thursday, March 8, from 4pm to 7pm.

* Oswaldtwistle Hippings Vale Centre on Monday, March 12, from 4pm to 7pm.

* Great Harwood Bank Mill House on Wednesday, March 14, from 4.15pm to 7pm.

* Rishton Conservative Club on Tuesday, March 20, from 4pm to 7pm.

* Accrington Town Hall on Monday, March 26, from 4pm to 7pm.

Maximum number of houses needed in each area depending on different growth options:

* Accrington Central..................................1,902

* Baxenden.......................................................634

* Church..........................................................1,141

* Clayton-le-Moors......................................634

* Huncoat.......................................................2,092

* Oswaldtwistle.........................................1,585

* Great Harwood........................................1,268

* Rishton.........................................................1,268