A ‘tough’ crackdown on litter louts and dog foulers across Hyndburn could rake in more than £35,000 a month, according to council chiefs.

Private enforcement teams who already operate in Blackburn with Darwen and Burnley will be brought into Hyndburn, with those caught dropping litter, including cigarettes and chewing gum or failing to clean up dog dirt, facing a £75 fixed penalty notice.

Hyndburn council, which is teaming up with visible patrol teams from Kingdom Environmental Services, estimates up to 110 penalty notices will be issued every week.

Council leader Miles Parkinson issued ‘a clear warning’.

He said: “Litter louts and irresponsible dog owners who blight our streets should watch out as their actions are likely to land them with a big on-the-spot fine soon.

“We’re introducing tough new measures to stop our streets being blighted because our law abiding residents are fed up with the selfish few irresponsible dog owners and litter louts who spoil the area for everyone else.

“This is a clear warning for anyone who thinks they can get away with dropping litter or leaving dog mess, we simply will not put up with it anymore.”

Coun Parkinson said residents want cleaner communities and this action complements the introduction of new wheeled recycling bins.

He added: “The enforcement team will be careful not to be too heavy handed at first and there will be a two-week settling in period when the scheme launches later this year.”

Councillors will consider a 12-month ‘pilot period’ at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, July 18. A report prepared for the meeting states that the council will enter into a ‘revenue share/cost neutral service’, with the council keeping 10 per cent of fine revenues.

The clampdown was announced at last week’s full council meeting along with a new ‘cleansing regime’ to look after the borough’s town centres.

Specialist equipment will be used to remove chewing gum and also clean town centres and market paving.

Conservative group leader Coun Tony Dobson said they are ‘open-minded’ to see if the enforcement action is ‘effective’.

He said: “I think just the threat of knowing that people will be watching can change somebody’s behaviour.”

What do you think? Write to our letters page at accringtonobserver@menmedia.co.uk or join the debate on our Facebook page.