Schools, football clubs and slimming groups are among the entries to this weekend’s annual canal walk.

Hundreds of people are expected to take part in the Church and Oswaldtwistle Rotary Club event and raise thousands of pounds for good causes.

The event will be held on Sunday, May 13, from 9.30am with a choice of a 10k or 5k route.

Rhyddings Business and Enterprise school will be entering at least 40 pupils who are working towards their Duke of Edinburgh bronze award and are raising money for Cancer Research and Macmillan Nurses.

Fourteen players from Oswaldtwistle St Mary’s football club are taking part to raise money for the club and members of Baxenden’s Slimming World group have entered in ‘big numbers’.

Organisers said the walk will also feature 16 teachers from St Andrew’s school in Oswaldtwistle and members of the East Lancs Scouts as they fundraise towards their ‘Icelandic Expedition’.

Entry is £6 per person (£8 on the day), £4 for students and children under-12s go free.

For more details and bookings visit rotarywalk.org.uk or call 01254 433501.