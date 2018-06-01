Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A crackdown operation to tackle the high number of poor food hygiene outlets across Hyndburn has been hailed a success after a dramatic improvement in ratings.

More than 300 written warnings and 21 food hygiene improvement notices were issued to businesses rated zero, one or two with the Food Standards Agency (FSA), resulting in five voluntary closures.

The Observer reported last year how the borough was named as the 'country's capital of poor food hygiene' with the highest proportion of zero graded takeaways and sandwich shops. It had seen a five-fold increase in 12 months in the number of zero-rated food outlets.

Hyndburn council said the 'zero tolerance' crackdown and extra resources has resulted in 92 per cent of its food businesses now being 'compliant' with the FSA scheme, and 84 per cent achieving a four or five-star rating.

The number of zero-rated premises in Hyndburn has also dropped to four while there are now fewer than 50 who have failed to score at least a three.

Coun Paul Cox, Hyndburn council's cabinet member for food safety, said the improvement is 'wonderful news'.

He said: "We’ve added additional resources to drive up compliance and these improved figures are a result of the council taking significant strides to improve food hygiene performance in the borough.

"Last year our food and safety team ran a successful series of free food safety and allergen workshops aimed at non-compliant premises.

"These workshops were attended by 88 businesses and we have also carried out 30 one-to-one coaching sessions.

"Another great outcome is that the team has for the last two years completed 100 per cent of inspections, and since the start of this year 54 food outlets in Hyndburn have gained the highest food hygiene rating of five.

"This brings to the total number of five-rated food businesses to 395."

Coun Cox said despite the 'big improvement' they will continue with revisits to work with the remaining 8 per cent of businesses to achieve compliance.

Conservative councillor Terry Hurn, who previously worked in the food industry, said: "A lot of it is about educating businesses and talking to them.

"It's very important in the food industry because it’s so easy to cause yourself problems."