One of Accrington’s most famous sons has been nominated for Honorary Freeman of the Borough.

David Lloyd, who played for Accrington Cricket Club and England, has been recommended for the honour by Hyndburn council for his service and achievements.

Long-serving councillor Bernard Dawson, who is set to stand down in May after 38 years, has also been nominated for the prestigious award.

David, known affectionately as ‘Bumble’, grew up on Water Street and rose to fame playing cricket for Accrington and Lancashire. He was awarded the Lancashire captaincy in 1973 and also played nine Tests for England.

During the 1960s David played semi-professional football for his beloved Accrington Stanley and continues to be a keen supporter and ambassador for the club.

Since 1999 he has been a regular Sky Sports commentator and continues to promote Accrington whilst conducting his media work.

David said: “It’s a massive surprise. When you come from Accrington it’s a bit different because my journey has taken me away from Accrington. I can think of lots of other people who have moved away from Accrington to pursue wonderful careers like Ron Hill, Julie Hesmondhalgh, John Tomlinson, Jon Anderson and Dominic Brunt.

“Andy Holt [Accrington Stanley owner] should be the next one. He should be elevated to sainthood.

“I’ve got to find a date when I can be up there. June 16 is their date but I might be at a Test match so I’ve got to find a date that’s convenient to both parties.”

Coun Bernard Dawson served as Peel ward councillor in Accrington for 34 years between 1979 and 2014 and four years as Huncoat councillor between 2014 and 2018.

The former Hyndburn Mayor will not be seeking re-election this May, but will remain a county councillor for Accrington South Division.

He said: “It’s quite humbling. It’s come as a surprise. I’ve been there over the years when various people have been made Freeman and Honorary Alderman of the borough and I never expected to be one of them. It’s an honour to be put in the same category. All I’ve tried to do is be a good councillor over the years and I’ve enjoyed it. I’m pleased that my fellow councillors feel I’m worthy of it.”

Hyndburn council aims to present the awards at the Mayor-making ceremony on June 16.