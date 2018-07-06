Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The borough’s highest honour has been bestowed to two richly deserving recipients, following a special mayor making ceremony at Accrington Town Hall.

Cricket legend David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd and long-serving former councillor Bernard Dawson were presented with the Freedom of the Borough, in recognition of outstanding achievements and service to the area.

The day was combined with an ‘emotional’ mayor making ceremony and celebratory civic parade for Coun Mohammad Ayub.

All three spoke about the importance of community and being proud of their roots.

Bumble said: “It was a lovely ceremony with communities coming together.

“I was brought up on Water Street in Accrington, my family still live in Accrington and I’m back here most weeks when I’m not away working.

“We’ve talked about community a lot and by coming together as a community we can make an impact.”

Bernard Dawson said: “David and I were brought up in Accrington just streets apart and I remember when we were lads together.

"Being awarded the Freedom of the Borough is a great honour; I’ve enjoyed my 38 years on the council and feel lucky to be part of such a close-knit community.”

Coun Ayub said: “It was wonderful to be amongst the Hyndburn community to share my Mayor Making.

“ It is a great honour to serve as Mayor and the day was very emotional for me to be surrounded by my family, friends and colleagues and thinking about how my late parents would have been so proud.

“I’m always proud of Hyndburn and was never more so than at my Mayor Making ceremony.”

Cricket commentator David ’Bumble’ Lloyd rose to fame playing cricket for Accrington Cricket Club, Lancashire and England.

He captained his county between 1973 and 1977 and after retiring in 1985 became a first class umpire and went on to coach both Lancashire and England.

A sportsman of many talents, David played semi-professional football for Accrington Stanley and continues to be a keen supporter.

Former Huncoat councillor Bernard Dawson stepped down in May after serving the borough for 38 years, 34 of those representing the residents of Peel Ward and four representing Huncoat ward.

Bernard also served as the Borough’s Mayor in 1999/2000 and as a county councillor for Accrington South.