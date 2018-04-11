Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A music shop owner has been left overwhelmed by the ‘amazing’ support offered by strangers, shoppers and family members after his business was cleared out by bailiffs.

‘Devastated’ Jim Bowes said despite the huge setback he ‘doesn’t feel that all is completely lost’ after being offered unwanted vinyls and CDs to help rebuild his ‘unique’ shop and tourist attraction.

Jim who has run the Custard Cube business in Accrington town centre for more than 25 years, lost more than 100,000 records and 20,000 CDs after bailiffs were instructed to seize his assets in February.

The Observer revealed in November how the 62-year-old was left with a £28,000 legal bill after losing a three-year legal battle with Hyndburn council.

The civil court case was over rent arrears dating back to 2010, when Custard Cube was based in the Market Hall and he was unable to appeal.

Qualified teacher Jim, who lives in Accrington, said he is renowned for his ‘never say die’ attitude and believes ‘you can’t score the runs if you’re not at the wicket’.

He told the Observer that he has decided to keep going and ‘try his best to rebuild what little he has left’.

Jim said: “Fortunately for the support and encouragement that I’ve received from Accrington townsfolk and also my daughters have been amazing.

“In fact I was even approached by an elderly gentleman who offered to lend me £1,000 so I could start rebuilding my business by replacing my stock that was taken.

“I obviously couldn’t accept the gentleman’s kind offer and have decided to look for other avenues in order to keep the Custard alive.

“People have donated records and CDs and if you want to do the same then I’m happy to take them.

“Any that I don’t use will be donated to local charity shops.”

Speaking to the Observer in November, council bosses said the £28,000 bill came from a private firm of solicitors acting for their insurers and not the council.

They said Mr Bowes had ‘plenty of time and opportunity’ to drop his claim for damages and ‘therefore avoid such a high bill’.