Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A cyclist has died after a collision with a minibus.

Emergency services were called to Whitebirk shortly after 4pm on Tuesday, June 5.

Lancashire Police said the collision happened on Whitebirk Road and involved a male cyclist, in his 50s, and a minibus.

The cyclist was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital for treatment but later passed away.

The Whitebirk roundabout, Whitebirk Road, Accrington Road and Burnley Road were all closed off for around three hours to deal with the incident.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the collision should call police on 101 quoting log number 937 of June 5.