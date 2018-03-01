Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dad has had his jaw re-built after cancer with revolutionary surgery using bone from his leg and 3D computer planning.

Robert Hope, from Clayton-le-Moors, has praised East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust for going over and beyond with his treatment and says he is amazed at the results.

Robert, who is married to Sally and has a daughter Catherine and son Thomas, was first diagnosed with cancer affecting his jaw over four years ago after his dentist was unhappy with white lesions in his mouth and referred him to specialists.

The self-employed joiner, 52, had a biopsy at Burnley General Teaching Hospital in 2013 and was diagnosed with aggressive squamous cell sarcoma.

He had surgery to remove the tumour at Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital and was back at work fitting windows just 11 days later with staples in his neck.

Robert said: “They removed the lesion and they took away my left upper jaw and I lost about five teeth and my gums.”

Robert had radiotherapy and a course of chemotherapy a few months later followed by six-monthly check-ups.

Life had returned to normal for Robert – but then four years later, his dentist spotted the telltale signs that the cancer had returned.

Naseem Ghazali, a consultant in oral and maxillofacial and head and neck oncology and a reconstruction surgeon, praised Robert’s dentist for being so on the ball as biopsies showed it was cancer.

She says: “The cancer was now affecting Robert’s lower jaw while before it was his upper jaw.

“As his first cancer was quite aggressive, he had needed radiation afterwards and all the area where the new cancer was had been previously radiated.

“This presented a problem as radiation causes a lot of scarring and this meant the tissue and blood supply would not be as good.

“So I knew treating the new cancer in the lower jaw would mean facing more difficulties and I needed to think about how to re-build Robert’s jaw.”

Ms Ghazali knew that the removal of the cancer would leave a large defect so she had to borrow bone from somewhere else in Robert’s body to re-build his jaw.

She explained: “It was not just the bone that Robert was losing but the gum and a bit of the cheek so I needed bone and soft tissue.

“The only way I could do that was to use some of his leg bone and the skin next to it to re-build the jaw and I took a blood vessel too.

“I used the same technique as you would for an organ transplant but instead of borrowing an organ, I was borrowing bits of Robert’s own body to re-create and re-build the parts he had lost due to the cancer.”

The complicated aspect of Robert’s case was that Miss Ghazali knew she needed to very accurately fit Robert’s leg bone to his jaw so it would be an exact fit and not affect his jaw and teeth.

She worked with a team of medical engineers to mastermind the surgery, which took around 10 hours, using 3D surgical technology planning.

Robert says he is delighted at how well the procedure went and is full of praise for the care and treatment he received.

He says: “They made me a new jaw using my leg bone. They used my fibula bone which does not actually do anything apart from support muscles. I lost my incisor teeth, my molars and wisdom teeth and all my jaw.

“I was worried about what my visual appearance would look like and whether I would be able to talk or eat after losing so much of my jaw.

“I was also concerned about whether I would be able to cycle as I am a keen cyclist and love taking off on my bike.

“But I didn’t want to die so I knew I had to go ahead with the operation.

“However, the end result is amazing and they have done a really good job.

“I can talk and eat and ride my bike and live life as normal.

“I look a bit different but nothing startling or noticeable. I wasn’t expecting to look this good!

“Ms Ghazali is wonderful and so dedicated and caring. She is the perfect surgeon. It is incredible what they can do and the surgery I had was quite ground-breaking. I never expected the NHS to go to such great lengths.

“You would have thought you’d have to pay privately for such amazing surgery.”