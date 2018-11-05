Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Accrington dance leader has been recognised by the Prime Minister for helping people living with disabilities to improve their dancing skills.

Jen Blackwell, who founded the inclusive arts charity DanceSyndrome, has received the Points of Light Award which recognises outstanding volunteers who are making a change in their community and inspiring others.

Award-winning Dance- Syndrome delivers inclusive dance workshops and dance leadership training.

Jen, who has Down’s syndrome, set up the charity in 2009 because she found it difficult to find opportunities in community dance due to her disability.

In a personal letter to Jen, Prime Minister Theresa May said: “Through DanceSyndrome you have created an accessible environment where people of all abilities can share your love of dance.

“Your community workshops and performances are improving the fitness and wellbeing of young people with learning difficulties and sending a positive message about the importance of inclusion.”

Jen said she is ‘thrilled’ to be recognised by the Prime Minister.

She said: “Winning this award shows that people with learning disabilities can do amazing things with their lives if given a chance.”

Jen has also been named as one of the most influential people with a disability in the UK after being included in this year’s Shaw Trust Disability Power 100 List.

More than 700 nominations were received and the final 100 list was compiled by an independent judging panel.

Jen said: “Dancing is my life. I am passionate about dance and about supporting people like me to have opportunities in the dance world.

“Getting this recognition shows that people with learning disabilities can do amazing things with their lives if given a chance.”

Nick Bell, interim chief executive of Shaw Trust, said: “The judges were beyond impressed by the standard of nominations but selected the most influential people who are proving that disability or impairment is not a barrier to success.

“One of our aims for the Disability Power 100 list is to demonstrate to young people that they can achieve their ambitions.

"At Shaw Trust we work with government, local authorities and employers to support people overcome barriers which hold them back from achieving their potential.”