The town will celebrate Accrington Stanley’s thrilling promotion with an open-top bus parade next weekend.

Hyndburn council bosses have confirmed the event will take place on Sunday, May 6.

Stanley confirmed their promotion to the third tier of English football for the first time in their history with an unforgettable 2-0 home win against Yeovil Town last week.

And David Burgess, Stanley’s managing director, says he thinks this year’s parade will be bigger than the one celebrating the club’s return to the Football League in 2006.

He said: “It was a massive achievement then, and to then spend 12 years in the league with quality teams and their budgets... This surpasses everything and it’s a big step forward. We’re looking forward to it - it will be fantastic.”

The Reds missed out on claiming the League Two title this week at Newport, after moving within a solitary point of being crowned champions with a superb 4-0 win at Wycombe last weekend.

But they still have two more chances - starting at the Wham Stadium against Lincoln City this Saturday, April 28.

David said that with only 600 tickets left at the time we went to print, the club expects Saturday’s game to be sold out and he advised fans to purchase tickets as soon as they can.

Daniel O’Rourke, 19, who was at the 2006 parade as a boy, says he will definitely be going again this year.

He said: “There were loads of people there last time and I’d imagine there will be more people about this year. There will be a lot of people coming into the town and it’ll be great. I’m really happy to have promotion before the last day - it’s a relief as well as a celebration!”

Peter Leatham, chairman of the Official Accrington Stanley Supporters’ Club, said the team fully deserve a parade celebration.

He said: “The fans have been euphoric the over the last few weeks and it should be a great occasion for the whole community.”

Details of the route and timings have not yet been revealed and are subject to further discussion between the council and club officials.

Council leader Miles Parkinson said: “There will be a route and times for everyone and that will be firmed up and laid out in due course.

“It will be a massive achievement and the town and the wider area wants to celebrate the success of the club and all those involved.”