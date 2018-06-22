Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Charity boxes containing hundreds of pounds were stolen from a pub by ‘despicable’ thieves.

The theft of four charity boxes from the Old England Forever pub on Church Street in Clayton-le-Moors took place in the early hours of Sunday, June 17.

The empty charity boxes have been found, and hundreds of pounds raised for local charities has been stolen.

A Hyndburn Police spokesperson said the ‘despicable act’ took place between 1am and 7.30am.

In a Facebook post they said: “Four charity boxes were stolen containing hundreds of pounds for local charities.

“The empty charity boxes have been recovered and enquiries are ongoing to identify the offenders.

“I have no doubt we will catch those responsible however if you have any information please call 101 quoting Log LC-20180617-0423.”