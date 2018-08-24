Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The ‘devastated’ parents of a brave young cancer patient have announced an end to their fundraising efforts after learning his treatment will cost over a MILLION dollars. Five-year-old Charlie Procter, from Church, has been undergoing chemotherapy for Hepatoblastoma, a rare form of cancer.

His parents, Amber Schofield and Ben Procter, had pinned their last hopes on specialist treatment at Cincinnati Childern’s Hospital in the United States and were trying to raise £300,000 - as reported in the Observer earlier this month.

However, in a post on Charlie’s Chapter - a fundraising page set up by his family - Amber announced that the cost of treatment would be closer to $1.1 million.

She said: “Unfortunately our baby may not make it to this year’s Christmas because of money.

“It’s heartbreaking that he can be saved, just I can’t save him.

“The only thing we can hope is some rich person or celebrity to come and help him.

“We haven’t give up. We never will.

“We are trying him with home treatments and as much as we can to help save him but we have to try and come to terms with the outcome most likely to happen.

The couple, who live with Charlie and two-year-old daughter Jessica on Lion Street, have taken a tough decision to take Charlie home from hospital with oral chemotherapy instead of putting him through more painful surgery.

Amber, 24, said: “The chemotherapy Charlie is on isn’t going to cure him, yes it’s slowing the growth down but it also makes him so poorly to the point it will kill him.

“We know he would rather make some magical memories whilst he can than keep making him poorly with treatment that isn’t going to save him.”

Amber hailed her ‘hero’ son for not giving up and thanked everyone who had supported their fund raising campaign, which had raised over £100,000 so far

She said: “I sit here crying and unable to stop, my chest hurting and body aching with so much hurt but also thinking about how proud I am of everyone for coming together and helping our baby.

“We are overwhelmed with it all.

“I wish Charlie could understand and see how many people are actually behind him. If only love could save him. Charlie-Jason Lee Procter, you are our world.”