Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A charity which provides equestrian therapy for disabled children could be forced to close unless a new permanent base is found.

North East Lancashire RDA founder Jody O’Brien has issued an urgent plea for help to find a new home before winter arrives.

The charity was established at Stoney Knoll Farm in Oswaldtwistle in 2014 but two years later was forced to move out after the site was sold off.

They have recently been using the facilities at Clough Bottom Farm in Haslingden, however Jody said they are restricted in what services they can provide and the times they can operate.

The former Moorhead pupil said: “It’s a really busy livery yard and because there are so many people it is difficult to run. We are really struggling.

“The arena usage is limited to ten hours a week. We can’t work after school either because the livery’s want to use the arena.

“What we need is somewhere a lot more private where we can have our schools and be quiet and look after our service users properly without being worried about dogs running around and things like that.

“We really want to come back to Hyndburn. That’s where I first set up and it’s where I would like to take the charity back to.

“If we can’t find anywhere then unfortunately we are going to have to close down.

“We would love to move before the winter kicks in properly. It would be a shame if we were to close down.

“Sadly our money is running out and we are in a pickle.”

The charity has around 25 services users and previously offered support to children at five schools including White Ash Broadfield in Oswaldtwistle.

Jody, who previously worked Lords House Farm riding therapy centre in Great Harwood, said their new site would need

specific requirements to fulfill their needs.

She said: “We need about six acres with room for three ponies and possibly another big weight-carrying horse. We also need an arena and storage and ideally on-site accommodation so I can run the charity properly.

“We would love to be able to buy eventually but at the moment we probably have to rent.

“Perhaps an investor could help us? We do have our eye on a property but we need the deposit for the mortgage.”

To help call Jody on 07923 477128.