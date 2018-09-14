Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dogs could be banned from all Hyndburn playing fields - three years after controversial plans to introduce the scheme were dropped.

Hyndburn council has launched a consultation to renew and expand public space protection orders (PSPO) which control where dogs can go.

Under the existing scheme, which is set to expire, dogs are banned from children’s play areas and bowling greens and are required to be kept on leads in town centre areas and cemeteries.

Council bosses are now looking to renew the orders for the next three years and are again proposing to ban dogs from any designated playing fields to help keep the borough cleaner.

The previous attempt was abandoned after more than half of consultees rejected the plans, despite calls from sports clubs.

Ian Wilkinson, chairman of the Friends of Memorial Park in Great Harwood, fears moves to protect playing fields could have a negative impact on their park.

He said: “I do think they have taken the ‘big stick’ approach and I think they are singling out one section of society.

“My personal view is that if you stop the dogs going on the playing field then everyone is going to bring their dogs into the park.

"It’s a small area, you are going to get lots of dogs running around in the park and not everybody likes dogs. That’s going to aggravate the situation and not help.”

Other proposed additions to the current scheme include banning dogs - unless restrained on a lead - on the grounds of Churchfield House in Great Harwood, and Foxhill Bank local nature reserve in Oswaldtwistle.

Coun Gareth Molineux, cabinet member for parks, said PSPOs have been ‘successful’ since 2015 and are part of a wider scheme to clean up the borough. He said: “There are a number of options in there. We may or may not adopt all of them.

“Just because it’s in the consultation doesn’t mean it will be in the final document. Points can be removed and added.

"It’s a consultation and councillors will also start feeding in their own views and any other areas they feel should be in the PSPO.

"As a dog owner myself we do have plenty of areas where we can walk dogs and don’t encroach on protected playing fields.”

The consultation will end on October 5.

Visit www.hyndburnbc.gov.uk or view the documents at Scaitcliffe House, Accrington.

What do you think? Write to our letters page at accringtonobserver@menmedia.co.uk