Council bosses have moved to reassure residents over claims the new recycling and waste bins system is ‘confusing’ and ‘bewildering’.

Concerns have been raised by householders and councillors that the new £1.15 million scheme , being rolled out this month, will leave some residents baffled.

It comes as tens of thousands of new wheelie bins have started to be delivered to households across the borough.

Homes began to receive the bins last week with the scheme, which will replace the old bag and box recycling system, starting in mid-June for some residents and early-July for others.

Information packs containing a colour-coded calendar are being sent out across Hyndburn stating when the grey, brown, blue and green bins will be collected.

The council is replacing the current sacks and box recycling system with two new wheelie bins for each household.

Hyndburn resident Wayne Fitzharris said the new schedule was confusing.

He posted on our Facebook page: “Why make recycling so stupid?

“Which mad scientist at the council put this together and did they learn any recycling lessons from effective councils? Keep it simple or don’t bother.”

Oswaldtwistle councillor Judith Addison said: “If I was 89 and not 69 I might find this rather bewildering.

"I haven’t got very good eyesight and the colours are not very distinctive on the little chart. I do think people will get confused. I know some find change hard to cope with and I think there will be confusion at the start.”

John Drinkwater, of the Fern Gore Residents Association, said: “Most people up our way are finding it a bit confusing.

“You now have four bins to stack somewhere around your house because you have your green bin, outdoor rubbish bin, paper and plastic/metal bin.”

Council leader Miles Parkinson said they have received ‘lots of positive messages’ about the new system but are providing extra customer services staff to help people understanding the scheme or their collection calendar.

He said: “There are a number of council staff out with the delivery teams to ensure their smooth implementation who are happy to talk to residents and we are also happy to talk to anyone who may still have any questions after reading through the information pack.

“This is a big change in the way we are asking residents to recycle waste and, as part of the project, I wanted every household to receive a letter confirming when their new service starts, a list of common questions and answers they may have about the new service, a helpful guide showing which materials they should place in each bin and a personal calendar clearly showing which coloured bin they should present on their collection day.

“The council already has an assisted collection scheme which provides help for residents who may have difficulties presenting their grey bin and I would like to reassure those residents who are already in receipt of the service that they will automatically receive it for their recycling bins.”

For any help email enquiries@hyndburnbc.gov.uk or call 01254 388111.