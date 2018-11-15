Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A town has been dealt a double blow after McColl’s and the Post Office confirmed they are set to close their branches early in 2019.

The McColl’s shop, which is on Union Road, Oswaldtwistle, opened only 19 months ago - when it replaced The Co-op store - but it’s been announced it will close on February 27, 2019.

Post Office bosses have also confirmed that their branch inside McColl’s will also close in the New Year following the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use.

Ward councillor Sara Britcliffe said it will be a ‘massive loss for Oswaldtwistle’ and has written to the Post Office to look into the possibility of gaining a ‘two-fold advantage’ by opening at the library instead.

She said: “The Post Office is an essential part of our local high street economy and this would benefit the town.

“Secondly it could make the library more sustainable in the long term and also bring new customers to the library.

“We have a large number of elderly residents who live nearby and they will no longer have access to these facilities.

“We also have a lot of businesses in Oswaldtwistle which depend on the Post Office, particularly after the loss of the bank.”

The Post Office said the closure will be ‘temporary’ and has asked any business or small retailer interested in running the branch to visit www.runapostoffice.co.uk .

A spokesperson said: “The branch is run by McColl’s who are closing their shop and at the same time has resigned from the Post Office.

“While we always work hard to maintain Post Office services, from time to time, branches do temporarily close.

“When this happens, we always look to restore services as quickly as possible, as we know how important Post Offices are to communities.”

They added: “We will continue to keep the community updated with our plans.”

A McColl’s spokesperson said: “Having explored all options, regretfully we have taken the difficult decision to cease trading at the McColl’s store on Union Road in Oswaldtwistle.

“The store’s last day of trading will be Wednesday, February 27.

“We are saddened to no longer be operating the store and our priority has been to support all affected colleagues.”