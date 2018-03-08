Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There was a double celebration as great-grandmother Jenny Finch celebrated her 100th birthday.

Mrs Finch, who lived for more than 40 years in Belmont Road, Great Harwood, brought up her century with a party and a video conference with her latest great-grandchild, born just a week before.

She was delighted to greet around 30 family friends and neighbours to the bash held at Great Harwood Golf Club on her birthday, March 3.

Mrs Finch said: “The best thing about my party was seeing all my family together, because it doesn’t happen so often. Everyone was so kind and it was also nice to get a card from The Queen.”

Mrs Finch, who lives at Barnfold Cottage care home in Oswaldtwistle, held a number of jobs around the area since leaving school at the age of 13 to serve an apprenticeship as a silk weaver.

Later she worked for Rishy Crisps in Great Harwood, was a cook for Woolworths and a student nurse at Accrington Victoria Hospital.

And when she and her family arrived for the party at the golf club she revealed she had once worked there as well!

She is also a member of Central Methodist Church in Great Harwood although she can no longer attend regularly.

When Mrs Finch was born in 1918 her home had no electricity and since then she has, of course, seen many technological changes. This was illustrated at the party when she took part in a video call with her latest great-grandchild Kian, who was born just a week earlier in Winchester.

She has two daughters, Pauline Kirby and Barbara Bryant, five grandchildren, and Kian’s arrival brings the number of her great-grandchildren to five. Mrs Finch’s younger daughter Pauline, from North Yorkshire, organised the event.

She said: “It was a terrific occasion. Her birthday banner was made by children from the church’s Sunday Club and the minister, Rev Geoff Hays and several other friends presented her with flowers.

“When the bad weather started last week I found myself stranded in Southampton until the day before the party, due to roads being closed and flights being cancelled. My sister Barbara made the celebration cake and transported the cake from Portsmouth by plane.

“Mum was overjoyed to receive a card from the Queen, and to see many of her family and friends.

“The staff at Barnfold Cottage have also been wonderful and organised another party for her there the following day.”