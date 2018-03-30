Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Children and staff at two primary schools are celebrating after receiving a ‘good’ rating from Ofsted.

St John with St Augustine’s CE school in Accrington and Oswald-twistle West End school were visited by inspectors and given a clean bill of health.

Ofsted praised both schools for their leadership, teaching quality and pupil progress.

Mark Proctor, headteacher of St John with St Augustine’s school on Maudsley Street, said they are ‘really pleased with the outcome of the Ofsted report’.

He said: “We were particularly delighted that Ofsted recognised all the good work, particularly regarding progress and high standards of behaviour.

“The staff work extremely hard all the time and a lot of this was down to really good team effort.

“This is another step in driving towards further improvement at the school.”

Inspector Paul Tomkow said the leadership team had ‘maintained the good quality of education’ and ‘built on the improvements to the school that were recognised during the school’s previous inspection’.

In his report, he said: “You have ensured that the school has continued to provide a nurturing environment for its pupils and there is shared ambition for further improvements to be made.

“Governors know the school well. They are ambitious for the school, they know where strengths lie and understand what further improvements are required.”

James McBride, headteacher of Oswaldtwistle West End school on Aspen Lane, said their result was what they had hoped for.

He said: “I’m very pleased with the outcome. We felt we were continuing to be good and that standards at the school have continued to be good.

“I’m really proud of the all the children and the staff and the feedback from parents was excellent. We had about 80 responses on our parent questionnaire and they were 99 per cent positive.”

Inspector Emma Gregory said the school had ‘created a caring and understanding community’.

In her report, she said: “Parents and carers are also supportive of the school. They are confident their children can ‘excel’.

“Pupils explained to me how everyone is ‘kind to each other’ and that they would recommend their school to a friend.”