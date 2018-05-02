Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drink driver was caught when police pulled over her car because her name had a ‘male spelling’, a court heard.

Ashley Morrow, 20, had finished early in her shift at a nightclub in Accrington and was driving along Burnley Road in Cliviger at 4.30am on April 8 when she was stopped by police.

Burnley Magistrates Court heard officers told Morrow that they were concerned about who was driving the car because the ‘spelling of Ashley is the male spelling rather than the female spelling’.

Police could smell alcohol on her breath and she provided a reading of 44mg in 100ml – the legal limit is 35mg.

Morrow, of Pansy Street South, Accrington, pleaded guilty to drink driving and was disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £70 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Defence solicitor Geoff Ireland said Morrow had drunk a vodka Red Bull at the start of her shift several hours earlier to ‘keep her awake’ and ‘felt perfectly felt fine to drive’.

He told the court: “The defendant works in a club in Accrington at weekends starting normally about 11pm and finishes normally around 4.30am or 5am.

“This particular night she arrived at work and concedes that she had a couple of drinks at the start of the night before she started her shift. She had no more alcohol during the course of her shift.

“The club closed early because it was quiet so she set off earlier than she might normally have done.

“That might have had some impact on the reading because she blew 44. If she set off an hour later it might have been less.

“The police officer said he stopped her because they checked her registration plate and the spelling of Ashley – her Christian name – is the male spelling rather than the female spelling.

“The officer said he stopped her because he could see it was a woman behind the wheel and was concerned about who was driving the car.

“He then realised she had been drinking. She has not been driving for long.”

Mr Ireland said Morrow previously worked as a nursery nurse and only passed her driving test in January. He said: “It’s a salutary lesson to her.”

District Judge James Clarke said: “Drink driving is always taken seriously because of the potential risk, not only to the drink but to other members of the public.”