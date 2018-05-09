Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver who drank 'eight pints' crashed into parked cars after narrowly avoiding a collision with police, a court heard.

Jack William Gaskill was driving his Citroen DS3 along Union Road in Oswaldtwistle at around 3.20am on February 16 this year when he overtook another vehicle.

Prosecutor Lisa Worsley told Burnley Crown Court how a police car, driven by PC Todd Hunter, was driving in the opposite direction and had to take ‘evasive action to avoid a collision’ with the defendant near Stonebridge Lane.

The court heard how after avoiding a head-on collision PC Hunter turned around, activated his blue lights and chased after Gaskill who was doing up to 55mph in a 30mph area.

After a short pursuit the officer saw a ‘large plume of smoke’ near The Black Dog mini-roundabout.

Miss Worsley said Gaskill had ‘crashed into some parked cars and was spinning in the road’.

The court was told that PC Hunter had to pull Gaskill from the car and he ‘went down to his knees and curled up into a ball’. After handcuffing the defendant the officer noticed that he had a bloodied nose as a result of his airbag deploying.

Miss Worsley said the PC Hunter also noted that the defendant ‘smelt of heavily of intoxicants, his eyes were glazed and his speech was slurred’.

Gaskill was breathalysed at the police station and gave a reading of 70mg in 100ml - the legal limit is 35mg.

During his police interview he told officers that he had been out drinking that evening and returned home after having eight pints of alcohol. He then decided to go out for some cigarettes, ‘panicked’ after seeing the police and ‘lost control’ of the car.

Gaskell, 22, of Aspen Fold, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to drink driving and dangerous driving and was given a 12-month community order with a two-month curfew requirement and 200 hours unpaid work.

He was also disqualified from driving for 15 months

Defence barrister Richard Prew said it was a ‘serious error of judgement’ and ‘very much out of character’. He said: “It’s something that will come back to haunt him for a very long time.”

Judge Simon Medland QC said: “Fortunately nobody part from yourself was injured. There could have been a collision with the officers car but fortunately on account of his skill as a driver and not yours, there wasn’t.”