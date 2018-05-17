Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Accrington is to host a special drive-in screening to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the cult film Grease.

For one night only Accrington and Rossendale College will become ‘Rydell High’ as motorists park up and watch the 1970s classic on a giant 24ft by 13.5ft outdoors screen.

Visitors will also be able to order 1950s American diner-style food straight to their car though and downloadable phone app.

Catering students from the college will cook up a selection of retro hotdogs, burgers, drinks and milkshakes from the Roots Restaurant.

Grease lovers are also being urged to come in fancy dress, and pupils from the hair and beauty departments will be available throughout the day at ‘Seasons Salon’ to create 1950s style hair and make-up.

Organisers said they want to recreate the Grease’s classic drive-in scene where characters Danny and Sandy, played by John Travolta and Olivia Newton John, go to a drive-in to watch The Blob.

Charlotte Scheffmann, assistant principal at Accrington and Rossendale College, said: “We are thrilled to be hosting an exclusive drive-in screening of Grease.

“We will be offering something fun, new and exciting to the town which we really hope people come and support.

“The catering students at the college are looking forward to getting involved - providing visitors with some great food and showcasing what they can do and what they have learned at the college.”

The film will be shown on Wednesday, July 4, at 9.30pm with gates opening at 8pm.

Pre-booking is essential with only 120 car spaces available.

Prices start at £25 for a standard family car (up to seven seats) with the option of upgrading to a premium viewing spot at an extra cost.

No minibuses or walk-ins are allowed.

Guests are permitted to bring food and non-alcoholic drinks however alcohol is only allowed if purchased on-site.

To book a place visit www.eventbrite.co.uk and search for ‘Grease 40th anniversary’.