A motorist was robbed at knifepoint by four men after his car was ‘rammed’ on a residential street.

Police said the 26-year-old victim was driving a Volkswagen Polo along Walmsley Street in Rishton when it was rammed by a dark blue Volkswagen Golf.

A second car then pulled up behind the Golf, with two men getting out of each vehicle.

Detectives said the victim was threatened with a knife before the offenders took a quantity of cash, drills and tools from the victim’s boot and made off from the scene.

The incident happened at around 4.45pm on Wednesday, January 10.

A Volkswagen Golf was later recovered by police in Spring Street, with the second vehicle still to be located.

Lancashire Police have launched an investigation and are appealing for any information following the incident, particularly any drivers who saw both vehicles being driven ‘erratically’ in the area before the collision.

Det Con Lee Walker, of Burnley CID, said: “We have launched an investigation following a robbery in Rishton.

“A motorist has had his car rammed before being threatened with a knife and robbed by four men.

“We believe the offending vehicles were being driven in an erratic and extremely dangerous manner before the incident.

“We also understand a man in a red car pulled up alongside the victim following the collision to say both cars had nearly crashed into him earlier.

“We are particularly keen to speak to the driver of this red vehicle, as well as anyone who may have seen either vehicle being driven in an erratic manner in the Rishton area between 4.30pm and 5pm.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 01282 472205 quoting crime reference ED1800614.

Alternatively the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.