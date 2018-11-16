Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A released convict who was handed a life term for the "appalling" robbery and kidnap of an elderly couple has had his minimum jail term slashed by judges.

James Evans, 51, had only been out of prison for a few months when he forced his way into the couple's home in Baxenden in January .

Telling them he was a 'smackhead', he demanded cash, pulled rings off the wife's fingers and threatened them with a knife before kidnapping them and taking them to an ATM.

The couple escaped by alerting staff at a Tesco store and Evans drove off in their car, only to be caught by police shortly afterwards.

He admitted two counts each of robbery and kidnap, driving while disqualified and under the influence of alcohol, and taking a vehicle without consent.

Due to his terrible criminal record, 36 previous convictions for 115 offences, and the seriousness of the crimes, he was jailed for life, with a minimum of nine years to serve, at Preston Crown Court in April.

But on Thursday, after an appeal by his lawyers, three senior judges in London cut Evans' minimum term behind bars to seven-and-a-half years.

Lord Justice Flaux, sitting with Mr Justice Popplewell and Judge Martin Picton, said he cut the term "with considerable regret".

"He took the knife from the complainant and used it to threaten both," he told the Court of Appeal.

"They may not have suffered physical harm, but this must have been a terrifying experience."

The court heard Evans, of Whinney Hill Road, Accrington, was released from his previous sentence in July last year, but absconded from the bail hostel where he was supposed to stay.

He had 115 previous crimes on his record, some of them similar offences targeting elderly people, said the judge.

A pre-sentence report revealed that drink and drugs were at the heart of Evans' life.

He seemed to prioritise his need for money and substances ahead of anyone else, said the writer.

The appeal judge said that the "dreadful" previous record and seriousness of the offences meant a life term was "almost inevitable".

However, he said the nine-year minimum was too long and cut it to seven-and-a-half years.

He added: "That doesn't mean he will be released after that term.

"That is the minimum term he will serve before the Parole Board may even consider his possible release."

At his sentencing hearing at Preston Crown Court in April, Judge Beverley Lunt said the ordeal the couple were forced to go through was 'horrifying and degrading.'

Judge Lunt said: “You caused serious psychological harm to this couple. There is a high degree of culpability on your part.

“You used a knife to threaten and cut off the bracelet from Mrs Manuel’s wrist. When arrested and despite being in the car with the money and jewellery you didn’t admit your guilt to police officers.

“Instead you answered no comment to all their questions. Another aggravating feature is your previous convictions, which date back many years. I do not accept you have any true remorse for your crimes."