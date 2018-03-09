Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A thug launched a sustained and vicious Boxing Day attack on his former partner.

Liam Fishwick repeatedly punched and kicked the victim at his flat on Walmsley Close in Church and ‘in a moment of madness’ bit her on her face, a court heard.

The former Army worker also threatened to ‘batter’ her if she ran off.

Dad-of-one Fishwick, 26, pleaded guilty at Burnley Crown Court to ABH and was given a 13-month jail sentence, suspended by 18 months.

Prosecutor Stephen Parker said Fishwick had been holding a party on Christmas Day when the victim came round to his flat at around 7.30pm to pick up some belongings.

She had ended their relationship several days earlier, the court heard.

Mr Parker said the victim stayed until the party ended at around 2am and then Fishwick ‘began to act strangely and abusive towards her’.

He took her phone off her and called her a ‘slag’ before twice throwing a wine bottle at her.

The court heard how the defendant insisted the victim go with him to a local shop and said if she tried to run off ‘I’ll batter you’.

However on the return journey he grabbed her by the hair after she tried to run away and ‘dragged her back to the flat’.

Police were called after a neighbour witnessed part of the incident, however they received no response after knocking at the door and left.

Mr Parker said at around 5am Fishwick began to ‘kick and stamp on her side’ and she shouted ‘please stop I just want to leave’.

The court heard that he continued to punch her several times and then ‘bit her on the left side of her face’.

Fishwick told her: “You’re not going to leave this flat.” He then placed his hands around her neck and ‘started to strangle her’ before covering her mouth with his hands to stop her screaming, the court heard.

Mr Parker said the victim managed to call her mum for help at around 9.45am.

When interviewed by police Fishwick made ‘some admissions’ but said he punched her after she grabbed him first.

Fishwick was ordered to attend a 40-day ‘building better relationships programme’ requirement and a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was also ordered to pay £500 compensation and £250 costs.